TRENDING! After Ayesha Singh confirms quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, netizens trend 'We Love Sai Joshi'

Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

The current track follows that Sai and Satya are married and while Amba is still reluctant to accept Sai and Savi but seems to be warming up to Sai’s sincere efforts at home. Satya and Savi too are bonding well and Satya’s family is already in love with the little girl and adores her.

On the other hand, Virat is devastated and equally angry at Sai for destroying all hopes of them reuniting.

After Aishwarya Sharma quit the show as Pakhi, news about Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and Ayesha Singh quitting the show has also surfaced and we got in touch with Ayesha Singh about the same. The actress confirmed that she is leaving and this news has her fans disheartened.

Ayesha as Sai Joshi, will forever go down as one of the most iconic characters on Indian Television and she has done a phenomenal job portraying the righteous and brave Sai. They started a trend saying, “we love Sai Joshi”.

Check out the fans reactions:

