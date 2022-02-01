Trending Alert! Ranveer on family drama films, Deepika takes a dig at Ananya, Parineeti on Shehnaaz, and a lot more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh opens up about the films he is interested in doing, says he's going through a phase of doing family dramas.

Deepika Padukone takes a hilarious dig at Ananya Panday over phone habits.

Find out all about Hrithik Roshan's rumored girlfriend Saba Azad.

Parineeti Chopra shares her thoughts on Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill

Jacqueline Fernandez drops BTS glimpse with Akshay Kumar as she wraps up Ram Setu.

Hollywood

BTS vocalist and dancer Park Jimin is diagnosed with COVID-19.

former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst reportedly died by suicide.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all set to become parents for the first time.

Tom Holland revealed that he has discussed a possible Spider-Man and Yelena crossover with Florence Pugh.

Nick Cannon CONFIRMS pregnancy rumors with model Bre Tiesi

Television

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya sings Allu Arjun’s popular song Srivalli from Pushpa

Pratik Sehajpal wore a white T-shirt at the after party which was given to him by Salman Khan.

Ankita Lokhande on Shaheer Sheikh getting in the shoes of SSR in Pavitra Rishta

Kapil Sharma poses with his favorite actress Deepika Padukone for a happy selfie as they shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Karan Kundrra pays a surprise visit at Tejasswi Prakash's house, the duo's balcony romance is too cute to handle.

