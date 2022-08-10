TRENDING! Anupamaa and MaAn fans trend ‘1 year of Maan Ki Shaadi’ as the Beloved Anupama couple touches THIS MILESTONE

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj's life post marriage
ANUPAMA

Also read: Anupamaa: Unfortunate! Anuj and Anupama are unable to talk to each other

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

The current track is telling the tale about how Anuj has left home and Maya doesn’t intend to let Anuj go. Anupama is devastated. Further, Anuj has returned with Maya and Choti and Maya seems inclined on becoming a family with Anuj and Choti.

Even though the couple; Anupama and Anuj are going through a rough patch, their fans keep manifesting their forever and want them to stay together after they reunite.

Today, the 20th of May marks the anniversary of their wedding last year and the fans have rejoiced and are trending the couple and their 1 year on Twitter.

Check out their reactions:

Are you hoping for MaAn to get together again as well?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Anupamaa : Finally! Anuj reveals the truth to Anupama; the share a hug

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar
 

