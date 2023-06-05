TRENDING! “King of My Heart”, say netizens about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s Armaan Oberoi aka Gashmeer Mahajani, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great.

The actors of the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

Gashmeer Mahajani plays the character of Armaan Oberoi in the show and he is being adored by the audience. The audience and fandoms seldome shy away from declaring their love for a particular character.

Recently, Gashmeer’s fans starting trending “GASHMEER ACING AS ARMAAN”. Many fans participated in this. Check out their reactions:

Gashmeer was also seen as Imlie and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10, for which he was praised by the audience. He is a complete family man and keeps posting pictures with his wife and son.

