A tribute to eminent names like Rajnikanth, Yash, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on its way! Star Plus Show: Udne Ki Aasha! Witness the inspirational journey to success like never before!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 19:24
Rajnikanth

MUMBAI: They lead a life of luxury and glory that we human beings can only envy. However, not every film star was born into a wealthy family or with a silver spoon in their mouth; they have struggled their way out through various hindrances and obstacles and attained the stardom that everyone craves for.

South Superstar Rajnikanth's tale of overcoming adversity and achieving success is a result of his perseverance, sheer talent, and diligence. Early in his life, Rajinikanth experienced financial difficulties. The family had limited resources. Rajnikanth's father, Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, was a police constable. Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, Rajnikanth commenced his early life as a bus conductor, which eventually paved his way to becoming a blockbuster. One of the most notable personalities in India is South Star Yash. Following the box office triumph of K.G.F.: Chapter 1 and K.G.F.: Chapter 2, Yash has solidified his status as one of the nation's most popular actors. The hysteria across the country is unfathomable. Yash is often addressed as Rocking Star Yash or Rocky Bhai. To all those who know and those who do not, the journey of stardom for Yash has not been a bed of roses. Yash's father is a bus driver, and even after the success of his son, Yash's father chooses to live a simple lifestyle. From being a watch to selling coriander, Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to become one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. Even during his struggling days, Nawazuddin did not give up on his dreams and chased them till he achieved them. 

Rajnikanth, Yash, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who struggled and achieved success, are inspirations for all those who are from the lower strata of society yet have dreams of reaching great heights. These men are surely an example to take inspiration from. The Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha is a tribute to all such heroes who made it big through their struggles and are the inspiration for all. Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife's roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family's progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha. This tribute from Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha is definitely something worth deserving. This speaks volumes of the relentless effort of the show. 

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will air on Star Plus from March 12th at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Rajnikanth Yash Nawazuddin Siddiqui Star Plus Show: Udne Ki Aasha Ramoji Rao Gaikwad Shivaji Rao Gaikwad K.G.F.: Chapter K.G.F.: Chapter 2 Rocky Bhai Kanwar Dhillon Sachin Neha Harsora Rahul Kumar Tewary Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 19:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maharani 3 twitter review: Fans complain that they cannot wait for the next season
MUMBAI: Maharani season 1 released in the year 2021 and since then, Huma Qureshi’s fan base has only expanded due to...
Zain Imam denies ‘Dating Rumours’ with his NaamKarann co-actor Aditi Rathore
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Naamkarann launched in 2016 and went on for two years till 2018. The show starred Aditi Rathore...
Sreejita De reveals her harrowing casting couch experience, ‘I ran out of the office’
MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her...
Kareena Kapoor opens up about dumping her EX for someone hotter and reveals 'Tashan's impact on her journey
MUMBAI: For the past twenty years, one of the most well-known figures in Indian cinema has been Kareena Kapoor Khan....
A tribute to eminent names like Rajnikanth, Yash, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on its way! Star Plus Show: Udne Ki Aasha! Witness the inspirational journey to success like never before!
MUMBAI: They lead a life of luxury and glory that we human beings can only envy. However, not every film star was born...
Khichdi 2 cast opens up on the Franchise's Influence; 'Khichdi Is Our Origin'
MUMBAI: Hansa, Praful, Babuji, Himanshu, and others have been making India giggle uncontrollably for more than 20 years...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor opens up about dumping her EX for someone hotter and reveals 'Tashan's impact on her journey
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Zain
Zain Imam denies ‘Dating Rumours’ with his NaamKarann co-actor Aditi Rathore
Sreejita
Sreejita De reveals her harrowing casting couch experience, ‘I ran out of the office’
Rishabh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rishabh Jaiswal aka Krish talks about playing a disturbed teenager in the show
Samridhii
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla feels that men do get affected by women's progress, read on
Anupamaa
Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch REVEALS why Rupali Ganguly starrer show is mostly appreciated and loved
Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra once revealed that Mannara Chopra would one day be a huge star; Check out the THROWBACK video