This trio from Pushpa Impossible is setting Major Sibling Goals, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes story from the show.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its simplicity and excellent acting by all the actors on board. The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Pushpa Impossible diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and portrays the struggles of Pushpa.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post of Naveen Pandit, Deshna Dugad and Darshan Gurjar and they play siblings on-screen on the show!

The trio recently got together for a fun reel and we just had to share with you!

Check out

 

 

We know that our favorite TV celebs always get together for reels and funny videos for their social media and their followers dig these little bytes.

The trio has been a big support to each other on-screen and stick together, helping their mother overcome the adversities thrown by life!

What did you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Pushpa goes through many hardships when it comes to being there for her family and focusing on her own education too. A blast from the past has made a reappearance in her life and a new crisis has made it’s presence clear in her life. let’s see how she battles it this time!

For more updates on your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar.

 

 

 

 

