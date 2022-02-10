Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'

South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for her role in Mani Ratnam's movie 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'(PS 1).

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 18:00
Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'

MUMBAI: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for her role in Mani Ratnam's movie 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'(PS 1).

She said: "When we started shooting for the film, the entire world was hit by the pandemic which led to a lockdown. So, during that period, I read all 5 volumes of the novel. I used to believe that historic fictional novels are hard to read but this was very interesting."

The 39-year-old actress rose to fame with Tamil movies such as 'Saamy', 'Ghilli', 'Aaru' and she also acted in several Telugu projects including 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' and 'Athadu'.

She appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with 'PS 1' co-stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi,and Sobhita Dhulipala.

She spoke further on her preparations for the role: "After finishing one book, you will be compelled to pick the next one, it's that intriguing. But the novel and the film are quite different because the way Mani sir beautifully summarised 5 books into 2 films is beyond my imagination. So, I call this film Mani Ratnam's 'PS 1'."

Vikram also added to the conversation in a hilarious way: "Half the payment was for reading the book!"

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Trisha Krishnan Kalki Krishnamurthy Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan Saamy Ghilli Aaru Athadu Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 18:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Gautam Vig and MC Stan have a massive fight; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam have an argument
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Anushka Sharma to enter Colors show Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'
MUMBAI: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for...
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West isn't done attacking his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The 'Famous' hitmaker, who didn't...
Ali, Richa look regal in their cocktail party and reception
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looked drop-dead-gorgeous for their cocktail party and reception in...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'