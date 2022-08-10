Trolled! Jannat Zubair recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues, netizens say “Overacting ki dukan”

Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist and is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry right now. She’s only 20-year-old and is already very successful at this young age and her social media game is apt. Jannat is super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense.

Jannat keeps sharing cute reels and pictures of herself that her fans love to see. The Kashi actress has now shared a reel where she has recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues from the film Jab We Met, and while her fans simply love it, there are those that are trolling her for it.

One netizen wrote, “Overacting ki dukan”, another wrote, “Acchi lagti Ho lekin tum karena kapoor nahi Ho sorry”, one wrote, “Itni bhi acchi nahi ho tum bhen”.

Her fans’ comments definitely took the cake. One wrote, “Jannat jubair is the best”, one wrote, “Killed it”, Another one wrote, “OMGGGG THIS IS MY FAVV CHARACTER & UR DOING THIS SOOOO MASTT”

What is your take on Jannat’s reel?

Tell us in the comments below.





