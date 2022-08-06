Trolled! Netizens are not ready to accept Preeta with any other person in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Kundali Bhagya shall witness a five-year leap. As we all know, Dheeraj Dhoopar is most likely to quit the show. This leap shall unfold a new story in the show. Preeta will have a child, and the bonds will change drastically in the Luthra mansion. It will be interesting to see what will happen to Preeta and her child after the leap. The track will change completely post the leap of five years. Before the leap, Karan Luthra meets with a major accident, thus making the way for Dheeraj's farewell from the show. Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Shakti Arora aka Arjun will make a grand entry, but will not replace Karan. He will play a grey role.

Well, after knowing this, netizens are brutally trolling the fresh protagonist and the pair of Shraddha aka Preeta and Shakti aka Arjun. Read on to know what they had to say.

Naina Jani - Changing the lead actor can turn out to be a drastic fall for the show and it can go off-air too. Only Preeran and no Arjun with Preeta.

Bhavika Jadhav - We will wait for Karan to come back. Why are the makers bringing another character in her life?

Sumita Pal - If there is no Preeran or Dheeshra, then I am not going to see Preeta with somebody else in show.

Javed Ansari - I am a die-hard fan of Dheeraj bhai and Shraddha didi. It is very difficult for me to not to see them together in the show.

Alexa Lobo - Guys, please accept a new person in the show. Do not de-motivate him!

