Trolls threaten Mahhi Vij's family

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been recently trolled on social media because to their fight with Para Chabbra in the show Mujhse Shadi Karoge. They have even been receiving threats.

When one troll commented on her daughter recently, the actress replied to the troll on social media saying, 'Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls.'

Have a look.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Ja bey.. uska baap KAun banega Josip aurat ki izzat nahi karni aati https://t.co/m74JrZuZNo — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Agar dam hai toh keep ur Ac active bcoz ull be behind bars for talking about rape lets see now dam hai rakh apna account active person cops trace u https://t.co/ElVqg80CJF — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 10, 2020

The actress revealed that this was not the end of it. One of them threatened to rape her mother. Mahhi completely lost it.

She said, 'I went to Oshiwara police station and waited for this unnamed coward for an hour or so. Of course, he didn't turn up. What's more? He even deleted the tweet where he spoke about my mother and along with that all other tweets where he trolled me. I couldn't complain to the cyber cell as by then he had deleted everything,' the actress said.

