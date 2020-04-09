TRP Toppers: Re-runs help Doordarshan to grab the top position

MUMBAI: We all know how everything has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. Shooting of TV shows too have been stopped. Thus, channels are re-telecasting old shows to entertain audience.

In fact, it seems fans are happy to watch old shows. On number five, Dangal channel stayed put and even though it witnessed a small dip, wasn't too concerning as it fetched 264 impressions.

Colors channel saw a substantial dip in the numbers as the channel is down on the fourth spot with 290 impressions.

Sony TV became the only channel in the list to sustain its third spot from last week where this week it grabbed 357 impressions.

Last week's topper couldn't hold its position well and is now on the second spot still managing to grab 574 impressions.

The old horse is back in the game and it is rather amazing to see that DD National (Doordarshan) has grabbed the coveted top spot with a staggering 910 impressions.

So, without any doubt, the re-run of famous devotional shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata has done wonders for Doordarshan.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.