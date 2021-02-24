Trupti Mishra to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, the current track of the show revolves around Rudraksh being accused of killing his own father while Preesha is finding clues to prove him innocent.

The promos of the show wherein Preesha will die have already hit the tube and have been getting a lot of attention from the audience as they are shell shocked with the same.

Meanwhile, the makers are not leaving any stones unturned to deliver dramatic episodes and tracks for the viewers.

TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that actress Trupti Mishra has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

As per sources, Trupti will essay the character of Bhuvan’s (Rudraksh’s look alike) sister in the project. However, it is speculated that Trupti’s character is set to bring a major twist in Rudraksh’s life.

Trupti is known for her stint in shows like Jhaansi Ki Rani, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Shaadi Mubarak.

We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is produced by Balaji Telefilms and has a star cast that includes Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi, Aishwarya Sakhuja among others.

