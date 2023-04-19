Truth Is Out- Abir Is Abhimanyu's Son, How Will Akshara & Abhinav Tackle The Situation?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

MUMBAI :  The longest-running show on Indian television is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi and we know why! Viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since the commencement, be it  the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The show explores varied emotions and relationships. The viewers can identify with these emotions as they experience these in real life too.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the main protagonists of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, and are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

The current track revolves around Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav. The recently aired promo showcases that the truth is out about Abir being Abhimanyu's son. It is revealed that Abir is Abhimanyu's son and Abhimanyu is in shock after knowing the truth. It will be intriguing to witness how Abhimanyu and Akshara deal with current circumstances. It will also be seen that Akshara will be taking Abhinav's side and support him during the tough phase that has occurred in his life.

Jay Soni who essays the role of Abhinav in StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shares, "It is going to be one of the biggest revelations that will create a stir in the lives of Abhimanyu, Akshara, Abhinav and Arohi. Now that the truth is out, it will be intriguing to watch how Abhinav deals with the situation. It will be difficult for Abhinav to keep away from Abir after being with him so long. Abhinav may not be his biological father, but he is the most important part of his life. Its like some bonds in our life are beyond blood ties something even thicker than blood”

Audience to witness drama in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu in StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show airs on StarPlus at 9.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

Truth Is Out- Abir Is Abhimanyu's Son, How Will Akshara & Abhinav Tackle The Situation?
