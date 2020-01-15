Tujhse Hai Raabta, 14 January 2020, Written Update: Malhar accuses Rachit of betrayal

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. The episode sees how Kalyani notices that Mamta is turning the switch to hang Malhar. She runs towards Malhar to save him. Kalyani manages to save Malhar as she lifts him up when he is hanged. On the other hand Sarthak’s daughter Ridhhi unties Sarthak and all secretly. Kalyani also helps Malhar in untieing himself. Asavari gets scared and tries to run away. But Sampada sees her and catches her. Madhav also starts beating up Ahir. Sarthak passes gun towards Malhar. Malhar puts Ahir on the gun point. All ladies catch Asavari and start beating her up. Swara shares that finally Asavari’s real face is exposed. Kalyani confronts Mamta asking about her real identity. While doing so Mamta’s hand again comes out. Sampada’s mother identifies Mamta. She reveals that Mamta lost her hand while making sugarcane juice. Malhar also adds that Mamta is the main culprit behind everything. Mamta gets scared and starts apologising to Kalyani. But Kalyani shouts at her. But as Mamta sees Kalyani feeling dizzy, she pushes Kalyani away and tries to run away. Anupriya stops her. Mamta threatens to poison her with the pin she has. Anupriya still fights with her but as Kalyani intervenes, the pin is injected to Kalyani.

Kalyani pushes Mamta away which makes Mamta injured with the pin. She collapses on the floor. Everyone gathers around her. Police also arrive and arrest Asavari, Ahir and rest of the naxals. Asavari gets very furious when she gets arrested. Everyone gets worried for Kalyani. Malhar gets very restless. He asks all to call the doctor. Rachit asks Malhar to be patient as the doctor is on the way. Anupriya also feels weak as she gets very tensed for Kalyani. Aau saheb and Pallavi take her outside to make her feel patient. On the other hand Swara shares about Asavari with Madhav. Meanwhile Aparna informs Aau Saheb that Moksh is also not well, so Sampada has taken him to the hospital. Everyone gets very tensed because of the overall situation. On the other hand Malhar notices that the poison is getting spread over Kalyani’s body. So he starts squizzing her hand to take out the poison. Rachit gets shocked to see that. He tries stopping Malhar.

He calls everyone there to stop Malhar. Ridhhi meanwhile gives head massage to Anupriya. Anupriya feels that it is Kalyani but when she opens her eyes, she is shocked to see Ridhhi. Everyone tries to stop Malhar but Malhar keeps trying which makes Kalyani regain consciousness. Everyone is happy to see Kalyani alive. Malhar and Kalyani share some emotional moments as they come together after a long time. Malhar appreciates Kalyani for her courage. Malhar tries to remove the sindoor put by Rachit to Kalyani. But Rachit stops him which makes everyone shocked. Malhar tells Rachit to be relaxed as all the naxals have been caught. Rachit asks Malhar to stay away from Kalyani as he has got married to her actually which shocks everyone. Malhar asks whether he has lost. Rachit shouts out loud. He reveals that he cannot see Kalyani with anyone else as he loves Kalyani since school time. He also reveals that he was behind all the plan of naxals. Malhar and Kalyani get stunned to hear that.

Rachit tells them all that he took Mamta’s help to get Kalyani into his life. Malhar gets very furious. Kalyani gets very scared. Malhar asks her to relax. He asks Rachit to leave the house and not to be around Kalyani ever. But Rachit keeps laughing viciously. He tells Malhar that Kalyani deserves partner like him only. Malhar takes Rachit outside and starts slapping him. But Rachit still keeps laughing. Malhar accuses Rachit for betraying to Kalyani. On the other hand Sampada calls Kalyani informing about Moksh which shatters Kalyani. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?