Tujhse Hai Raabta, 15 January 2020, Written Update: Rachit tells Kalyani to tell the truth to Malhar

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. The episode sees how Malhar gets furious when Rachit tells him that he loves Kalyani since years. He hits Rachit very badly. He blames Rachit for breaking Kalyani’s trust but Rachit still keeps on laughing. Anupriya then goes to Kalyani’s room. She doesn’t find her in the room. Servant informs her that Kalyani jumped up the balcony and went somewhere in the rickshaw. Anupriya wonders about it. On the other hand Kalyani reaches to the hospital where Sampada informs her that Moksh is suffering from a serious disease. Kalyani gets stunned to learn that. She asks the doctor about the disease and treatment. She asks the doctor to start the treatment which needs a bone marrow transplant. But Sampada tells her that they will have to transfer the bone marrow of Moksh’s real sister or brother. Sampada also agrees to give birth to Malhar’s second child to save Moksh. Kalyani gets emotional but agrees for the same. But Sampada reveals that she wants Kalyani to go away from Malhar as she wants to start a new life with Malhar which shocks Kalyani.

Kalyani gets very furious with Sampada for cheating on her. Sampada reveals that she wants her respect, her family back. She asks Kalyani to settle down with Rachit and let her lie with Malhar to save Moksh. Kalyani also gets stunned to find out that Sampada is teamed up with Rachit. She starts screaming a lot as she gets hurtful to learn about Rachit’s real face. Sampada again threatens Kalyani about Moksh’s life. Anupriya arrives there. She gives a tight slap to Sampada accusing her for her behaviour. Sampada also asks Kalyani and Anupriya not to let Malhar learn about the fact. Anupriya consoles Kalyani. Meanwhile Malhar keeps on hitting Rachit. He is about to kill Rachit but Sarthak and Madhav stop him. In the next moment, a courier arrives for Rachit. Everyone wonders about it. Rachit reveals that it is the court paper where it is mentioned that Malhar and Kalyani’s divorce is approved. Malhar tears out the papers but Rachit reminds him that court orders also will be issued to him soon.

Malhar gets very furious as he is not aware about the fact. On the other hand Kalyani gets into dilemma as to whether to leave Malhar or to save Moksh. Anupriya tells Kalyani that she is going against Malhar just like Goddess Parvati went against Lord Shiva for her son Ganesha. So while Malhar is arguing with Rachit. Kalyani and Anupriya arrive there. Rachit tells Kalyani to tell the truth to Malhar as they have got married. Malhar asks Kalyani to go inside but Kalyani comes forward. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?