Tujhse Hai Raabta, 16 January 2020, Written Update: Rachit asks Kalyani to tell everyone she loves him

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. The episode sees how Malhar asks Kalyani to go inside and says that he will see Rachit. Kalyani moves towards Rachit and holds his hands while reminscing Sampada conditions to save Pillu. Everyone gets stunned. Kalyani tells Malhar that Rachit and her marriage is true and now she is his wife. AAO saheb questions are you gone mad to trust this person. Malhar is in tears. Rachit asks Kalyani to say everyone she loves him. When he about kiss her hand Malhar drags him and warns him to stay away from Kalyani. Kalyani intervenes and says I m accepting my marriage with Rachit and I can’t see my husband getting insulted. Malhar says I won’t trust these words and asks her to reveal the reason behind her behaviour. Kalyani sees Sampada and didn’t reveal anything to him and asks him to stay away from her. Kalyani thinks hate me than only you can go near Sampada. Malhar says this drama won’t create any hate for you in my heart. Kalyani says we have no relation now and I’m Rachit wife.

Rachit says that’s my girl and ask her to pack her bags and he says I know you can’t stay away from your Aayi so we will stay in your old house. Aau saheb says you can’t stay at my house Rachit and Kalyani you’re Malhar wife and stay with him. Rachit asks her to don’t force her. Sarthak and Swara try to stop her saying Malhar and Moksh life will get spoiled because of her decision. Kalyani in tears says Moksh and asks Sarthak to don’t stop her. Malhar cries. Kalyani goes to her room and cries reminiscing her past moments with Malhar. Rachit goes to Kalyani room. Kalyani beats him and questions why you betrayed me when I trusted you. Rachit says what happened. Kalyani says I can even give my life if you want but you snatched everything and kidnapped Malhar and I won’t leave you and she beats him on vase and asks how can you use even Moksh sickness. When she about to hit him Rachit stops her saying you can’t save Moksh life if you hit me. She cries. Rachit says I love you and I just wants to be with you so I choosed this way, I can take you far but I care for you and I know how much Moksh is important to you that’s why I agreed to stay with you in aao saheb house. Kalyani asks him to get out. Rachit says but you to accept me to save Moksh. Kalyani looks on.

Malhar in tears asks Anupriya the reason behind Kalyani behaviour. Aau saheb and Sarthak also ask her to reveal the truth. Anupriya cries silently. Sampada thinks I have to do something before Anupriya reveals the truth. Malhar holds Anupriya's feet. Sampada takes Moksh from Anupriya and asks her to reveal if she knows something in sarcastic tone. Anupriya says I don't know anything. Kalyani packs her bags. Malhar went inside and asks her to take half of the things leaving other half like other divorced couple. He breaks wall clock and Kalyani gets stunned.