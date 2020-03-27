News

Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim PULLED a PRANK on co-star Reem Shaikh and her REACTION was AMUSING!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tujhse Hai Raabta. The duo who plays the role of Malhar and Kalyani respectively is one of the popular onscreen jodis of the small screen.

Not just onscreen but these two co-stars share a great bond off-screen as well. We have seen how they keep posting amazing pictures and videos from their various outings and from the sets of the show which are simply a treat to watch.

Well, recently, Sehban did a live session with us on social media where he revealed that he pulled a prank on Reem Shaikh. Sehban told Reem that the show was going to take a leap and that she would have to play a mother of an eight year old. Reem did not believe it initially
but then later gave in and started getting nervous as to why was she not informed and how can she play a mother when she herself is so young. Later, Reem was told that it was a joke and they took it in good jest!

Sehban can be quite notorious! Son't you think?

