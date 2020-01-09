Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh is OVERWHELMED with Jannat Zuabir's GESTURE!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Reem Shaikh are extremely popular among the fans. They have not just impressed the masses with their excellent acting skills but also with their fashionista avatars.



While Jannat enjoys a massive fan following on several social media platforms, apart from special appearances and workshops, the actress is busy with her back to back music video releases. Her songs Fruity lagdi hai and Ishq Farzi have been very well received by the audience. On the other hand, Reem is a part of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Along with her stint on television,



Reem has now shot for a movie too titled Gul Makai. While Reem shared a poster of the same and shared that it will release on 31 January, Jannat, who happens to be a good friend of Reem took to social media to express her happiness about the same by sharing the poster.



Reem seem's to have seen it and expressing that she is happy to be encouraged for her work by Jannat, took to social media to show her gratitude.

Take a look:





Isn't that sweet!