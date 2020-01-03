Tujhse Hai Raabta: Ahir asks Kalyani to marry Rachit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Madhuri asking Kalyani to come with her to Pune but Kalyani refuses to go with her. Kalyani explains Madhuri that Deshmukh family was the support when Madhuri and Atul was not with her. She also shares that Malhar is the perfect match for her. Kalyani gives credit of her upbringing to Anupriya. Kalyani chooses Anupriya over Madhuri as she accepted her even though she was daughter of Atul’s second wife. So Kalyani refuses to leave Anupriya. Anupriya and Kalyani share a emotional moment. Madhuri still tries convincing Kalyani to come with her. Kalyani asks her not to go anywhere as it is their family and they will accept Madhuri. Madhuri then decides to stay back with Kalyani. But Madhuri still seems to be upset. Anupriya comes there. Madhuri claims her for doing emotional drama. Anupriya blames Madhuri for being selfish as she stepped back when Kalyani had wore the jacket studded with bomb. Madhuri tries explaining that she stepped back so that she can call someone for Kalyani’s help. She keeps reminding Anupriya that Kalyani is her real daughter.

Anupriya threatens Madhuri for not to come in between her and Kalyani. Madhuri also challenges to rescue Malhar for Kalyani to be in her good books. Meanwhile Kalyani meets the commissioner as it is proved that Malhar is innocent. The commissioner also assures her to rescue Malhar safely. Meanwhile Ahir is taking Malhar somewhere in the car. Malhar’s hands are tied. After a while Ahir gets call from his boss asking Ahir to meet him as the boss is nearby. So Ahir gets down from the car to meet his boss. Malhar also manages to get out of the car to see who is the master mind behind everything. Malhar tries to stop him but he gets an artificial hand while struggling to stop the boss. Malhar gets stunned. But he gets caught. On the other hand Kalyani gets a laptop by courier. She wonders to see that as she hasn’t ordered it. She finds a message with the laptop where the person is asking to open the laptop. Kalyani switches on the laptop. Everyone is shocked to see a cripple on the screen. Ahir comes on the screen who threatens to hang Malhar. Kalyani gets very shocked and scared.

Sarthak tries to convince Ahir not to hang Malhar and assures to fight his case. Kalyani gets very furious with Ahir. Ahir asks Kalyani to marry Rachit if she wants to save Malhar which makes everyone shattered. Kalyani refuses the same then Ahir shows up Madhuri. Kalyani gets scared. Madhuri tells her that she wanted to rescue Malhar and make Kalyani happy. Ahir also tortures Madhuri asking her to convince Malhar give divorce to Kalyani.