Tujhse Hai Raabta: Ahir tortures Malhar

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anupriya coming to the factory. She gets very heartbroken as she hears that Kalyani has hidden something very important from her. By that time she sees that Sarthak is talking to the sister from the orphanage. He immediately leaves for the orphanage. In the orphanage Sarthak’s daughter steps onto a cupboard and insists to jump from the same. Sister tries to convince her not to jump but she doesn’t listen to sister. Sarthak arrives there. He also tries to convince her. Anupriya also arrives there following Sarthak. Finally Sarthak convinces his daughter to come down from the cupboard. Sarthak gets very emotional saying that she is the only person in his life. Anupriya gets very devastated to see that. She breaks down into tears. Anupriya decides not to expect anything from anyone. On the other hand Malhar makes dal for the naxalties. One of them asks Malhar to make the food ready to serve. Malhar secretly mixes Arbi into the dal. Meanwhile Kalyani tells Madhuri about Malhar’s kidnap. In the mean time all the naxalties have food. Suddenly all of them start having issue in swallowing the food and feel irritation in the throat.



Malhar himself also feels the same but as it is his plan he continues having the food. There is a flashback where Malhar had the same vegetable made by Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) which was not boiled which had caused him irritation and coughing. Malhar is happy to see his plan working. By that time he sees a goon’s mobile phone falling down from his pocket. Malhar manages to grab the mobile. On the other hand Kalyani shows up Malhar’s photo to Madhuri. Madhuri recollects that Malhar was the person who had helped her in escaping from the goons. She tells Kalyani that those goons beat Malhar a lot. Kalyani gets very scared. In the mean time Malhar decides to call Pawar from the mobile he has got and ask him to get the security code of the jail changed. But by then Atharva comes there. He snatches the mobile and breaks it. Malhar suspects that Atharva has regained his memory. Atharva starts laughing out loud. But then he tells Malhar that there is a chain of fire crackers tied on his back side. Malhar removes it and saves Atharva from getting burnt.



Atharva further shares that Ahir made him behave like that. Ahir comes up with his goons. He keeps Malhar on gun point. He asks Malhar about the food. But Malhar tells her that he will not betray with country at all. Ahir threatens him not to let him meet Kalyani ever. On the other hand Kalyani also gets devastated to know about Malhar. But she asks Madhuri to try recollecting more about the place where they were kept. By that time Kalyani notices Anupriya on the door. So she changes the topic as if everything is normal. But Anupriya learns that Kalyani is hiding something from her. She behaves rudely with Kalyani and goes to make food. Madhuri tells Kalyani that she is unable to recollect anything apart from one thing that the naxalties beat Malhar very badly. Kalyani gets very hurtful. She gets into tears. Anupriya notices Kalyani crying. Kalyani pretends that she is feeling sad for Madhuri.



Anupriya asks Kalyani whether she wants to share something. But Kalyani doesn’t tell her anything. Anupriya is hurt as she finds change in Kalyani’s behaviour after Madhuri’s arrival. Kalyani has her own reasons of hiding the issue from Anupriya. On the other hand, Ahir tortures Malhar a lot. He literally makes Malhar feel pain by putting salt on his wounds.