Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya argues with Madhuri for ruining Kalyani’s life

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kalyani gets very devastated as Ahir puts condition in front of her that she will have to marry Rachit if she wants Malhar alive. Anupriya tries to console her. On the other hand Malhar learns that Madhuri is Ahir’a boss. Madhuri also reveals her real identity as Madhuri’s twin sister Mamta which shocks Malhar. Tonight’s episode begins with Madhuri revealing her real identity to Malhar saying that she is Madhuroi’s twin sister Mamta. Malhar is shocked to learn that. She also tells Malhar that her parents had handed over her to her uncle as they didn’t want her with them. Mamta seems to be very revengeful against Madhuri and her family. Meanwhile Kalyani is worried for Madhuri as she is under assumption that Madhuri is been caught by Ahir. Meanwhile Madhuri tells Malhar that she wants her naxal task run smoothly and the other one will be understood by him automatically. Malhar gets very angry with her. Mamta makes fun of Malhar reminding him that Kalyani will get married in next two days and Malhar will be finished.

Later on Mamta goes back to Ahilya house and fakes her kidnap by Ahir’s goons. She also tells Kalyani that Ahir wants Kalyani to sign the divorce papers if she wants Malhar to be safe. Kalyani is shocked to see that Malhar has already signed the papers. She doesn’t believe Mamta aka Madhuri. Anupriya blames Mamta for not stopping Malhar from signing the divorce papers. Madhuri makes some emotional drama saying that Ahir’s goons torture Malhar a lot. Kalyani is very upset as Malhar signed the papers. Madhuri aka mamta pacifies Kalyani for the same. Anupriya argues with Madhuri for ruining Kalyani’s life but Mamta pretends that Malhar gets tortured so Kalyani will have to sign the papers and marry Rachit. Madhav and Asavari also try to convince Kalyani. Kalyani denies the same and screams out loudly. Moksh gets scared. Kalyani makes him calm down assuring that his father will be back soon. By that time she imagines Malhar standing outside her room injured. She gets very devastated. So Kalyani then decides to sign the papers for the safety of Malhar.

Mamta is happy to hear that. But Anupriya and Aau Saheb are very hurtful. Sarthak tries to stop Kalyani but Kalyani immediately signs the papers. Anupriya gets very sad. She gets into tears in her room. Madhuri aka Mamta does some drama of consoling her. But Anupriya tells her that Kalyani and Malhar are made for each other and separating them is a sin. Madhuri taunts Anupriya saying that Anupriya is worried as she will be away from Kalyani and get defeated by her. Anupriya becomes suspicious as Madhuri thinks about her victory rather than worrying about Kalyani. On the other hand the goon tells Malhar that only two days he will be kept alive. Malhar notices the keys of his cuffs. He tries to provoke the goon so that he can get the keys. Goon gets furious and beats Mahar. Malhar also hits the goon on the same place where he has kept the keys. Keys fall down on the floor. Malhar gets the keys and decides not to let Mamta make him away from Kalyani and not to let the naxalties succeed in their intention.