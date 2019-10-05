Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya notices that Sarthak has hurt his hand

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani thinking that all the incidents that have happened in the house were caused by Swara. Malhar feels disappointed and he tells that he felt hopeful when Kalyani said that Swara may not be responsible for the events that happened in the house. Malhar says that Swara used to be very different before has changed drastically. Kalyani says that even she thought it was not Swara behind the incidents. Malhar says they have evidence hence there is no reason to have this discussion. Kalyani consoles Malhar and tells him not to cry. Moksh is crying in the room when Swara comes in the room. She identifies that the sound is coming from the closet. She opens it to find Asavari in the closet with a speaker through which Moksh's voice was coming. She stops Asavari and asks her what she wants. Asavari threatens that not only Malhar and Kalyani are at risk even Moksh is.



Swara tells her that she is doing as Asavari is instructing. Asavari tells her to stay away from Malhar and Kalyani. Asavari hears someone approaching and pretends that Swara is trying to lock her in the closet. Malhar and Kalyani arrive there and stop her. Asavari tells them to leave the room and she will control Swara. After they leave, Asavari tells Swara that she acted well and leaves. Swara breaks down and talks to Lord Ganesha that why is she not able to reveal the truth to Malhar and Kalyani about 26 July. Asavari tells Malhar and Kalyani not to speak to anyone about Swara's mental condition. She tells them not to tell Madhav about it else he'll be angry. Asavari tells them that she will give them the details of the doctor who was attending Swara before. Malhar assures her to look into Swara's case. Asavari thinks this will take off Malhar's attention from the skeleton case. Anupriya and Kalyani are prepping for the Pooja. Anupriya asks Kalyani about Swara's condition. Just then Sarthak arrives there and tells Anupriya that he wants to speak to her. Kalyani tells Sarthak that they don't need to address each other as ji . Sarthak tells Anupriya that he wanted to apologize for yesterday. Anupriya notices that Sarthak has hurt his hand. She tells him that he behaves childish sometimes.



Sarthak tells Anupriya that he liked hearing Sarthak from her. Kalyani feels happy to see this happening. Anupriya tells Sarthak that he doesn't have to apologize about yesterday. She tells him that she got to know that he was worried about something. Madhav asks Moksh how many sweets will he eat. The Pooja begins and Asavari thinks that she has 5 more days to destroy all evidence pertaining to the case. Malhar gets a call from the commissioner and he is two minds as he has to go to the doctor too. He assures the commissioner that he will get the work done. Kalyani playfully points the gun at Malhar and says that she needs to know a few things that he knows. She tells him what she learnt from Anupriya. She reads Hindi and tells Malhar not to make fun of her reading. Kalyani concludes that he can go to the doctor and she will try to find out about the case. She tells him that next time he should teach her how to shoot and she will teach him how to prepare food for Moksh. Malhar explains the meaning of being a better half. Malhar leaves from there. Ahir passed his examination and shares this with Kalyani. She gets to know that Ahir studied in a college in Solapur. She says that she will cook something special after she is able to find some lead on the 26 July incident. She congratulates Ahir and leaves. Asavari arrives and asks Ahir what happened. He tells Asavari how will she distract Kalyani from the case. Asavari tells him to just watch how she distracts Kalyani. Kalyani tells Anupriya that there is no number against the receipt. Kalyani urges Anupriya to think hard. Anupriya tells her that she cannot recall much. Kalyani tells her that she needs to start eating almonds as she doesn't remember many things. Anupriya tells that she is feeling bad that she cannot recall and on top of that Kalyani is also shouting. Sarthak arrives there and tells Kalyani not to trouble Anupriya. He tells them that it is possible that the saree was purchased by someone else and given to the one who died.