Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya reminds Kalyani of the promise she made to Atul

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar accidentally bumping his jeep into a woman walking on road. He gets down and helps the woman get up. The woman asks for water. He tells her that she should be careful while walking on the road. She tells him that she has been working for the last few days because of which she was feeling dizzy. She tells him about her family problems. She apologizes for calling him dada. Malhar tells her that he didn't feel bad in fact he liked it. Malhar asks Pawar to give her his umbrella. They later realize that she took their wallets. Malhar notices her wallet fallen on the ground. They open the wallet to find an address. A man comes walking in swag and gets on his cycle. He realizes that he is not wearing shoes. He acts and his mother throws his shoes at him. He tells her that along with sweets he will also get Kusum.

Malhar arrives there and the man is shocked to see them. He runs away and Malhar follows him. Malhar meets Baapji's wife there and she tells him that they had closed the academy after Atul was found there. Malhar tells her that the case is closed and he is looking for Radha. She tells them that her daughter's name is Swara. While leaving Malhar bumps into someone and the photo of the woman who stole their wallets fall down. The man says that he is here to fix his son's marriage with Swara. Malhar tells the man that she stole their wallets. The man decides not to make a relationship in this house where the girl steals and robs. Malhar tells the woman that his intention was not to break the marriage. He asks if the girl in the picture is her daughter. The woman accepts that their daughter has a habit of stealing. Malhar leaves from there and reaches the felicitation ceremony. Anupriya reminds Kalyani of the promise she made to Atul.

Kalyani asks everyone to settle down. Sarthak is tensed looking at Madhav. Kalyani asks Madhav to sit with them. Sarthak tells Anupriya that he is tensed thinking of Malhar's reaction after seeing Madhav. Kalyani asks Madhav to sit at the back as she wants to give Malhar a surprise. Kalyani is wondering where Malhar is. Malhar is telling Pawar that the woman who stole his wallet has bought sweets worth 6000. Kalyani arrives there and thinks that Malhar has given his wallet and credit card to the woman. They argue for a bit and then Malhar says that he won't tell her what actually happened. Kalyani asks him how her acting was? Kalyani tells him that she knows that some woman must have stolen his wallet. She tells Malhar to come for the felicitation ceremony. Malhar enters the ceremony and sits in the first room. The announcement is made about Atul's sacrifice in getting the terrorists caught. The inspector asks Anupriya to come on stage. Anupriya asks Aao Saheb to come on stage and give away the honour. Kalyani tells Aao Saheb that Malhar will like it if she unveils the memorial statue. The announcer asks everyone to observe a two minute silence in memory of Atul. Kalyani starts to laugh.