Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya tells Sarthak not to tell the truth to Kalyani

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Sarthak enters Anupriya’s room. He sees Anupriya laughing at him. He wonders about it. He tells Anupriya that he wanted to see how he looks in the groom’s attire so he tried Adinath’s wedding dress. Anupriya stops laughing for a moment but again starts laughing as she is under the impact of bhang mixed by Kalyani in her food. Sarthak doesn’t understand about her reaction. Anupriya reveals to Sarthak that she is not going to get married to Adinath but she is doing a drama. She also reveals that she is going surrender as she has killed someone. Adinath also enters the room. Anupriya tells Sarthak not to tell the truth to Kalyani as she will not be able to tolerate it.



Sarthak doesn’t react. Anupriya tries to make him wake up but Sarthak falls on the bed. Adinath notices a poison bottle with Sarthak. Anupriya doesn’t realise that as she is under effect of bhang. She keeps on talking rubbish to Sarthak. Meanwhile, Kalyani and Malhar come to the place where the vada pav seller had called Kalyani for meeting. They look for him everywhere but they don’t find him. Malhar finds a mobile phone lieing under a tree. Kalyani recognises the phone which is vada pav seller’s mobile. Malhar tries to switch on the mobile but it doesn’t get on. Malhar decides to get the phone on to find some clue. On the other hand, Ahir and Asavari discuss about the vada pav seller who would have exposed the truth about 26th July as he had identified Swara. Asavari shares how she identified the vada pav seller in the morning and she killed him to avoid further complications. But she also reveals that she has missed the mobile phone.



By that time Anupriya enters the store room. Asavari and Ahir get shocked to see her. But Anupriya seeks their help to pick up Sarthak from her room. On the other hand Pawar informs Malhar about the last dialled number from the vada pav seller’s mobile. Kalyani tells that it is the same number which was there on the receipt of 26th July. Kalyani further tells him that the name on the receipt was not identical. She feels that there must be some connection with the number and Anupriya’s wedding. But Malhar doesn’t find it logical. Malhar asks Pawar to trace the last location of the number. Meanwhile, Asavari and Ahir hide that mobile in a plant pot. While doing so, Ahir sees someone coming. So he escapes from there. Asavari also gets scared and leaves the mobile as it is. The mobile seems to be partly uncovered with mud. By that time Malhar and Kalyani arrive there. Asavari folds her hands on the back side. She talks casually with Kalyani and Malhar.



By that time Pawar arrives there. He informs about the last location of the mobile which is around Malhar’s house which shocks Malhar and Kalyani. Asavari and Ahir get scared. Anupriya also wonders to hear that. Pawar again gets a call and informs Malhar that the same mobile was switched on again. Ahir asks Asavari about it. Malhar asks his officers to get the tracking device to find the phone. Ahir and Asavari get tensed as their secret of 26th July will be exposed. After some time Malhar gets the device tracker. He checks the location of the mobile which shows near the well where Asavari has hid the phone. He keeps checking the location with the device. Asavari and Ahir get very much afraid to see that. Kalyani suggests Malhar to make a call on the same number so they can find the mobile. Asavari wonders to know that the signal coming from some other direction suddenly.



On the other hand, Anupriya is very restless as the mobile of the lady who is no more has been switched on. By that time Atharva comes up with the mobile that Asavari had hid in the pot. By that time Malhar calls on that number. Anupriya gets even more scared. She doesn’t understand what to do so she switches off the phone. Aau Saheb gives her mobile to Atharva and takes that mobile. Aau Saheb recollects that Malhar tried to call on that number. Malhar again tries the call but the call doesn’t connect. Malhar asks his constables to keep check on the area surrounded by his house as he is confident that the person having the mobile will definitely switch it on again.