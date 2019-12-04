News

Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Sehban Azim dedicates TV journey to fans

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show Tujhse Hai Raabta features Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles.

The show has managed to keep the audience hooked with its interesting plot, which revolves around the struggles of a young girl and her unique, unconventional bond with her step-mother. Both the stars have managed to impress the audience and garner a massive fan following.

Sehban Azim is clearly a legend in the making. It turns out the actor has just completed 10 years in the television industry and expresses heartfelt gratitude towards his fans who have made him the star he is today. His career in the television industry spans across several shows, but Tujhse Hai Raabta is the closest to his heart.

Talking about his journey, Sehban Azim a.k.a Malhar said, ‘I was an engineer earlier, but I moved on to modelling later and I guess that was one of my best decisions as there has been no looking back ever since. I must say that a decade seems to be a long time, but it feels just like yesterday for me. I have to add that I have learned a lot over the years and I am blessed to have received so much love and appreciation. It is because of my fans that I have reached till this stage and I dedicate this decade to them.’

Well, it is true that fans play an important role in making stars who they are. Do you agree?

Credits: IWM Buzz

