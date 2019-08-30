Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani asks for a chance to prove that Ketaki is the real culprit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani catching the mystery man. She holds his collar and questions him for being in the police station. His beard gets separated which shocks Kalyani. Before Kalyani asks him more, the person pushes her away and escapes from there in an auto rickshaw. By that time Malhar reaches to the police station. Kalyani tells him about the description of the person. Malhar asks Pawar to follow the person. But Pawar fails to find him out. Kalyani gets very restless. She feels that it must be Waman who must have sent that person to keep watch on Malhar. She worries a lot for Malhar. Malhar asks her to relax. Kalyani again insists Malhar to trust her on the topic of Ketaki. She even tells him to leave her if she is wrong. Malhar gets emotional. He asks Kalyani not to say that again. He shares that he came back to talk to her before interrogating Ketaki.

Kalyani asks him for a chance to prove that Ketaki is the real culprit. Malhar finally allows her to implement her plan. So after some time, a fakir arrives at the Ahilya Niwas. Anupriya seeks blessings from him. She goes inside to bring something as offertory for him. Ketaki also comes out. She asks the fakir to come inside. Kalyani observes her. Ketaki takes the fakir inside. By that time Anupriya brings some food for him. But she wonders to see the fakir going inside with Ketaki. It is then learnt that Malhar has disguised as the fakir. Kalyani tells the plan to Anupriya as they had got the message on the other side of the chit that Waman will be entering the house as a fakir. Sarthak also comes there. He shares that he has told all the truth to Malhar. Anupriya is happy about it. On the other hand, Ketaki takes Malhar inside. She talks to him as if he is Waman. She reveals that Atul is in her custody and she has misled her. Malhar gets shocked to know the entire truth from her. Ketaki also calls Malhar as a fool who trusts her blindly.

Malhar gets very heartbroken as his best friend Ketaki is proved to be the terrorist helping Waman in his mission. Kalyani, Sarthak and Anupriya see him feeling the pain. Kalyani also feels bad for Malhar as he gets tears in eyes because of Ketaki’s reality. So she goes to console him. Kalyani tells him about her story of getting hurt by her own best friend. Both of them get tears in eyes. Malhar feels very guilty for not trusting Kalyani. But Kalyani makes Malhar smile somehow. Malhar also thanks Kalyani for always supporting him. He asks Kalyani to implement rest of the plan by discussing with Pawar. Malhar also intends to make Ketaki get punished hard and find out Atul soon. Later on Kalyani calls Pawar for implementing rest of the plan. By that time she sees the mystery person disguised as the gardener. She identifies him with his injury on the ankle. So she follows him. But before Kalyani reaches to the mystery person, he gets into an auto rickshaw and leaves from there. She enquires about it wherein she learns about an ashram.