Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani gets engaged to Rachit

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. Upon waking up in the morning, Kalyani finds an envelope and decides to meet Rachit and pacify him to marry her. Even though Anupriya tries to stop her but she doesn’t listen to her. Meanwhile, Malhar tries to free himself but his efforts go waste as the key falls on the floor. On the other hand Kalyani tries to convince Rachit to marry her for saving Malhar. Rachit refuses for the same but Kalyani tells him that they will just fake their wedding. She also shows the letter which someone had kept in her room. She is sure that Ahir is spying on her with the help of someone. Kalyani also tells Rachit that Ahir wants Rachit to put ring to Kalyani’s finger. So Ahir tells Malhar that he has some surprise to show to Malhar. Kalyani and Rachit get set to do the drama of engagement to pretend to Ahir that they are actually getting engaged. Rachit bends on his knees to put ring to Kalyani. Mamta is happy as her plan is going smoothly. Anupriya tries to stop Kalyani as her relation with Malhar will come to an end if she gets engaged to Rachit.

On the other hand, everything gets watched by Malhar on the screen live and he gets angry with Ahir. Now, guess what? Ahir tells him that the real fun is yet to begin. Kalyani feels helpless as Rachit proposes her for wedding and puts ring to her finger. Kalyani hopes that if Malhar is shown everything, he will understand that she did it as she had no option. Malhar also understands that whatever Kalyani did is for him only. Ahir still doubts about Kalyani. Kalyani on the other hand pretends that she will be transferring the property in Moksh’s name as Malhar has made her the owner of his property. She asks Sarthak to help her in the same. There is a flashback shown where Kalyani tells Sarthak about her plan as she wants to find out the one helping Ahir from their family. So Sarthak gives the legal papers to Kalyani. Mamta wonders about it. Kalyani signs the papers which makes Mamta upset. Ahir gets very restless to see that Kalyani has transferred the property to Moksh which has his share too. He decides to take Mamta’s help for the same.

However, he tells Mamta that everything done by him is for the property only. Mamta assures him to bring the papers to him. Once again Anupriya puts her efforts to convince Kalyani not to marry Rachit. Madhuri argues with her. Aau Saheb also feels that Kalyani should marry Rachit so that at least Malhar can be rescued. Anupriya is very much hurtful. She takes Kalyani inside saying that she will not let Kalyani get separated from Malhar. Kalyani makes Anupriya calm down. She reveals that it will be a fake wedding. Anupriya is happy to know the fact. Kalyani tells Anupriya not to share the fact with anyone as it is between her, Rachit and Sarthak. Kalyani asks Anupriya not to tell it to Madhuri too. Later on Anupriya is in the kitchen. She takes out something from the fridge. She finds the magnet having her and Kalyani’s photo. While she is observing the same, Mamta arrives there. She taunts Anupriya that very soon her relation with Kalyani is going to end. By then the magnet gets attracted to Mamta’s artificial hand. Anupriya wonders to see that.

Next, a scared Mamta acts that it was because of her bangle, but Anupriya becomes suspicious. Later on everyone gets ready for the wedding rituals. Guests ask Aau Saheb about the function. Aau Saheb tells that Kalyani has divorced Malhar and now she is getting married again. Everyone in the family feels very awkward.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes?