Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani is happy as she finds Malhar

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani following the goon. She strongly feels that if she keeps following him, she will definitely find Malhar. But she also worries as the goon will identify her easily. She gets an idea. She makes the tyre of goon’s car punctured to make him wait there. Surprisingly Kalyani disguises as a Punjabi Sardaar named as ‘happy’. She offers help to the goon by changing the tyre of his car. She takes help of social media for the same. She manages to go with the goon by begging him for some work for earning with some drama. She also takes police dog Durgaprasad along with her. As the goon agrees for the same, Kalyani feels positive towards finding out Malhar. After some time, Kalyani reaches to the same place where Malhar is kept. Other naxalties put Kalyani on gun point. But the goon defends her saying that he has brought the sardaar for their help only. Police dog senses Malhar so he starts barking. Kalyani gets hint that Malhar is there only.



While the goons are discussing with each other, Ahir comes there. Kalyani gets very angry to see Ahir there. Ahir wonders to see a sardaar and dog there. Kalyani leaves Durgaprasad who goes inside barking continuously. On the other hand Malhar and Kalyani are given food to eat. By that time Malhar hears the voice of police dog Durga Prasad. Malhar becomes suspicious that Kalyani must also be around him only. Ahir gets furious with the goon who brought Kalyani aka sardaar there saying their boss might punish them for the same. Ahir puts Kalyani on gun point asking for her real identity. Durga Prasad senses Malhar and bites a piece of Malhar’s trouser and leaves from there. Malhar is worried for Kalyani as her life must be in danger now. Ahir on the other hand hits Kalyani very badly. But Kalyani keeps on pretending that she is a sardaar even though she feels a lot of pain. By that time Durga Prasad comes there with Malhar’s trouser piece. Kalyani gets happy as Malhar is found.