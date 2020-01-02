Tujhse Hai Raabta : Kalyani refuses to go with Madhuri

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Anupriya taking off Kalyani’s jacket and asks her to run, says just 12 mins remaining. Kalyani finds the bomb beeping fast. Anupriya asks if it is going to blast.

He asks him to send the bomb squad fast. Anupriya takes the jacket, while Kalyani picks the call. Aahir tells that anyone will die today in just 7 mins.

She says if Aai is giving sacrifice then I will sacrifice with her. She turns to Anupriya and sees her wearing the jacket. She snatches jacket from her hand. Kalyani wears the jacket and tells that just 4 mins are remaining.

Malhar is unconscious and says you can diffuse the bomb, don’t accept defeat. Kalyani also gets the same idea and stresses her mind thinking which wire the bomb squad had cut in the mall. Malhar says blue wire.

Anupriya tells her that the bomb stopped beeping. Kalyani says you have saved everyone Aai. Aahir smiles. The bomb squad tells that the bomb is not diffused and asks them to move. Aahir tells Malhar that he was scared and thought Maayi has diffused the bomb, but…..Kalyani asks everyone to go from there as bomb will blast in few seconds.

She shouts Aai. Bomb squad diffuses the bomb at the right time and tell that the bomb is diffused. Maayi Maayi song plays…..Aahir is shocked and asks how did they get saved? Aahir vents out his anger on Malhar.

Kalyani hugs Aao Saheb. Aao Saheb says I was so scared and tells that her age is nearing to be finish and says your wife is remaining and precious. Rachit says Malhar is captive by the naxals.

Madhuri says you can’t stay here, we will stay in our Pune house. She says if you haven’t come here then your life would have been different.

She asks her to come with her. Kalyani says I will not leave my family. Madhuri says even I can’t leave you and can’t stay with this family, as I am outsider for them always, these people will never accept me. She says you are always illegitimate for this people and will always be. She says I am your mother and knows what is good and what is bad, that’s why come with me. Kalyani says no and takes off her hand. She says I will not go anywhere leaving my family.