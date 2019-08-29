Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani tells Sampada to keep an eye on Ketaki

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar helping the man with his basket. Malhar is waiting for the car and talks to Pawar. The man enters the house and tells the servant that he offered help in return for money. Kalyani comes out and Malhar assures her that he will find Atul. Malhar leaves. Sarthak tells Ketaki that good will always win over bad. He tells her that he feels like killing her. Sarthak tells her that he will go and tell Malhar the truth and he does not need to marry her. Ketaki plays a recording. Ketaki pretends to be scared and tells Sarthak that her accomplice Kapil imitates voices and he spoke to sound like Atul on her instructions. She shows him a video of Atul where Atul is pleading to be killed. Ketaki tells him to focus on the wedding.

After the wedding, she will get a chance of staying closes to Malhar and will be able to complete Waman's incomplete goal. Pawar tells Malhar that he found the location of the call. Anupriya is searching for a saree when Sarthak comes there and gives her the saree. She snaps at saying why he took the saree. Kalyani and Sampada arrive there think why Sarthak told them to see the saree carefully. Kalyani finds something written on the saree. They get to know that the phone call was fake and that Atul is still in captivity. Kalyani thinks of telling Malhar. Sampada tells that Malhar won't believe her and even Sarthak won't say anything in front of Malhar. Kalyani tells them that she had planned for it. She tells Sampada that she has mixed sleeping pills in the steam water.

Ketaki smells the steam and falls unconscious. Kalyani and Sampada search Ketaki's room. Kalyani finds a lipstick under Ketaki's pillow. They find a note in the lipstick which reads that Waman will escape the prison. Kalyani tells Anupriya about this and Anupriya tells her that Malhar could be in danger. Kalyani tells Sampada to keep an eye on Ketaki. Kalyani tells them that Malhar will automatically get to know the truth the next day. Malhar is talking to someone on the phone when Kalyani arrives there. Kalyani tells him that Ketaki is behind all this. Malhar tells her that she doesn't trust him that he will handle it. She covers him and herself under the saree. Malhar tells her that they are the police station not at home but she doesn't budge. She shows him the message written on the saree by Sarthak.

He refuses to believe that Sarthak would have left the message. She tells him that he doesn't believe her however she can prove it. She shows him the message written in the lipstick. Just then Pawar arrives there and tells Malhar that Waman escaped. Malhar tells her that he will talk to Ketaki himself. Kalyani tries to stop him but her saree gets stuck in her foot and she's unable to move. By the time she corrects it Malhar has left. She hides as the man arrives at the police station. The man picks up something and runs. Kalyani confronts him and while fighting his beard comes off.