Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani warns Swara

14 Sep 2019 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: The groom's family is welcomed by Malhar and Madhav. Kalyani comes looking for Swara and notices an revealing outfit. She thinks Swara will wear this in front of the groom then reputation will be at stake.

Kalyani thinks of wearing the shorts inside her saree so Swara cannot wear the shorts. As the episodes progress,
Kalyani thinks about Malhar going through a heartbreak if he knows  about Swara trying to break marriage.

Malhar asks Anupriya if she is hiding something from him. He has a sandal in his hand. Malhar asks Swara if the sandal belongs to her and Swara accepts it. Swara also says this marriage is a joke. Later Sarthak tells the groom's family that Kalyani is a good and responsible person.

Kalyani tells Swara that she won't allow her to do anything that will malign Malhar's reputation in front of the groom's family.

Credit: Pinkvilla

past seven days