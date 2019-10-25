Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar claims that Kalyani is not ideal daughter-in-law

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar keeping his bag in the cupboard. Kalyani tells him that she will prove that her mother is innocent within 14 days as she doesn’t want to go to hostel. Both of them get very emotional with the thought of Kalyani going away. Later on some ladies come for the Satyanarayan pooja. They find that Anupriya is the new bride of Sarthak. They wonder about it as Anupriya is Kalyani’s mother. But Kalyani handles the situation by telling that it is a cool situation as Anupriya is now her aunt too. She asks the ladies to have a seat for the veneration. Asavari sees Ahir coming up with some Besil leaves. Both of them go to her room where Ahir shows her the thrones he has kept with the leaves as per Asavari’s plan. She intends to create tiffs between Malhar and Kalyani so they will get diverted from 26 July case.



In the mean time Anupriya and Sarthak sit for the pooja. Ladies discuss about Anupriya having already affair with Sarthak. Anupriya gets upset. Asavari gives the plate of besil leaves to Anupriya. While Anupriya is about to offer those leaves to God, Kalyani notices that those leaves have thrones. So she immediately gets up and throws the plate away. Everyone gets shocked to see that. The pandit feels that it is ominous. Kalyani asks Asavari as she had brought the besil leaves. Malhar gets upset with Kalyani as he feels that Kalyani is blaming his mother for bringing the thrones with the besil leaves. Asavari is happy to see Malhar and Kalyani fighting with each other. Anupriya tells Malhar not to scold Kalyani as she never insults the elders. Asavari pretends to be very guilty. Kalyani consoles her. Malhar asks Kalyani to apologise to his mother for the issue.



Sarthak also asks Malhar to be calm but Malhar leaves from there in anger. After the veneration is complete, the ladies ask Asavari to be careful as Kalyani along with Anupriya as they dont agree with Anupriya and Kalyani’s new relationship. Kalyani overhears the same. She bursts with anger on those ladies for questioning about Anupriya. Ladies also get upset and leave from there. Madhav sees Kalyani behaving rudely with the guests. Malhar defends Kalyani but he also blames Kalyani for not being able to take care of her in-laws. Kalyani gets very shattered to hear that. He also claims that Kalyani is not an ideal daughter-in-law. Kalyani gets very hurtful. She again tries to explain to Asavari that she didn’t intend to blame Asavari. But Asavari is actually happy to see Kalyani and Malhar fighting with each other. Kalyani shares that her mother has taught her being an ideal daughter-in-law.



Asavari enjoys the situation between Malhar and Kalyani. She wants both of them to fight till 14 days so they will not be able to concentrate on 26 July case. In the night, Anupriya gets ready to go and sleep away from Sarthak. Sarthak enters the room. He tells her not to go anywhere as he knows that she has not accepted him as her husband. So he asks her to rest in the room and decides to go out from the room. But Anupriya still moves towards the door. Sarthak holds her hand to stop her. Anupriya gives him a tough look. He apologizes to her for holding her hand. Anupriya taunts him for getting married to her forcefully. She also tells him that she is not aware about many secrets that are hidden within Sarthak. Sarthak recalls some moments when he was running behind the transgender. He gets sweat with fear. Anupriya notices that. She tells him that she cannot trust him.



Meanwhile, Kalyani brings a weighing scale. She asks Malhar to get up. Malhar finds that his eyes are covered with a black cloth and gives him the scale. Malhar doesn’t understand the reason Kalyani asks him to hold it. Kalyani tells him that as an ACP he always trusts on evidences, proofs and witnesses. She tells him that she is trying to adjust with the new family but instead of appreciating her, Malhar claimed that Kalyani is not ideal daughter-in-law. But Malhar tells her that even though she does drama, she will not be able to complete the challenge within 13 days so he asks her to start packing her bag for hostel.