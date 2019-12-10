Tujhse Hai Raabta : Malhar get misplaced

MUMBAI: Tonight’s episode begins with Kalyani begging the goons to kill her but not to force Malhar for betraying at his job. The leader of the goons gets angry. He asks his driver to hit Kalyani and kill her. But before the car comes near Kalyani, Malhar arrives there. He pushes the car away from Kalyani in Bahubali style. He assures Kalyani that she will be safe. The driver tries to raise the speed of the car but he fails in front of Malhar’s power. He tells the goons that he has proved himself as a backstabber so they should not harm Kalyani. Kalyani gets very upset with Malhar for the same. The goons ask Malhar to come with them. But Malhar ask them to let Kalyani go home safely and then only he agrees to go with them. Kalyani refuses to go home without Malhar but Malhar assures her that he will be safe. He asks Kalyani to go home with Rachit. Goons take Kalyani out from there. Rachit unlocks Kalyani’s hands and eyes. The goons click a photo as Malhar asks for a proof from them that Kalyani is safe. Kalyani again comes to the place where the goons had taken her in the car but she finds that Malhar has already been taken away She gets very hurtful and guilty as for her Malhar (Sehban Azim) has been taken away by the goons. Rachit consoles her. He asks her to come home with him as they can find Malhar with the help of police force. On the other hand Anupriya is hurtful as she found out that Sarthak has a daughter and came to meet her. She realises that she has feelings for Sarthak. By that time Atharva informs her that Kalyani is back home. Anupriya and Madhav come to see Kalyani. Madhav notices a mark on Kalyani’s face. He questions her about it. Rachit handles the situation saying that Malhar has gone out of station for some special training for a week. Kalyani cannot control her emotions. Madhav gets worried but he feels that Kalyani must be emotional as Malhar is not with her. Anupriya decides not to reveal anything about Sarthak’s daughter. Kalyani also feels very helpless as she cannot tell her mother about Malhar. She determines to bring Malhar back home safely. On the other hand Malhar is tied by the goons. Malhar finds that Ahir is teamed up with those goons Malhar tries to change Ahir’s decision and make him surrender to the police but Ahir refuses to do so. Ahir in turn asks Malhar to say on the CCTV camera that he is teamed up with the naxal people and he is against his country. Malhar asks Ahir about his master mind. He refuses to be betraying against his country. He starts hailing for India saying ‘Vande Mataram’. The mastermind calls Ahir and instructs something. Ahir also agrees to do so.