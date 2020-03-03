Tujhse Hai Raabta: Mom-to-be Kalyani's life in danger; Malhar to hide the truth of her abortion

MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Tujhse Hai Raabta is set to witness high voltage drama and shocking twists in the story.

Previously, we saw how Kalyani and Malhar's changed forever after they came to know that they are soon going to be parents. Kalyani was expecting her first baby with Malhar and both were extremely happy about it.

Well, it seems, their happiness was shortlived and problems have already arrived to make things worse for the two.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Malhar rushes Kalyani to the hospital after she faints. Doctors reveal that Kalyani's life would be in danger if she keeps this baby. Malhar is shocked and completely broken hearing this. The doctor advice for abortion and Malhar is in dilemma.

Meanwhile, Kalyani suddenly wakes up and finds herself in the hospital. She comes to know that her child is being aborted. She gets furious and refuses to let them do anything. Her mother is shocked to see Kalyani's furious avatar.

Will Malhar be able to hide this truth from Kalyani? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.