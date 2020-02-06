Tujhse Hai Raabta: Reem Shaikh AKA Kalyani turns Charlie Chaplin

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been quite popular among the fans. Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim's jodi has done wonders for the show. Kalyani and Malhar's characters have become an instant hit among the fans.

And now, in the latest promo, we see celebrations taking place with everyone being in a happy mood.

With was more wonderful was Kalyani's brand new avatar. The doing mother had turned into Charlie Chaplin for her son Moksh. While Kalyani enjoyed every bit of it, Pillu too was delighted to see his mother like this. The joy on his face was a pure delight.

Take a look at the promo:

Malhar too enjoyed and loved how Kalyani made Moksh's day extra special.

A lot of interesting things are set to happen in the show and we can't really wait to see our very own Kalyani all decked up in Charlie Chaplin's avatar.

What do you think about Reem's never-seen-before avatar? Tell us in the comments.