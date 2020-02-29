Tujhse Hai Raabta: Reem Shaikh AKA Kalyani turns Devi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta is entertaining the viewers ever since its beginning. Reem Shaikh and Sehbaan Azim play the lead role of Kalyani and Malhar in the show.

Viewers are loving Reem and Sehban's fresh new pairing in the show and their chemistry is simply amazing.

Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed several twists and turns in the story leaving the fans intrigued to the show.

And now, Reem's latest look has been shared by Shagun Pandey on his Instagram handle where she has turned into Devi. Reem looks simply mesmerising in this Goddess avatar and we can't take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, it seems Reem is shooting for some interesting sequence in the show and we can't wait but to see her in this beautiful avatar in the show.

On the work front, Reem has done many shows Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Na Ana Iss Des Laado, Me Ajji Aur Saheb, Na Bole Tum Na Meine Kuch Kaha, and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others.

What do you think about Reem's Goddess look? Tell us in the comments.