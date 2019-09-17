Tujhse Hai Raabta: Rohan accuses that Kalyani has gone mad

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar and Swara coming to meet the groom's family. Madhav says that he knew that Swara is stubborn however will always listen to her father. Swara thinks that she had no other choice. Madhav asks where Kalyani is. Madhav introduces Swara to the family. They all wonder where Rohan is. Rohan enters a room and locks it. He tells a woman covered in saree that she came seeing his message which means even she wants something from him. He says that he had left a letter in the shorts for Swara however since she got it. He uncovers the saree to find that it's not Kalyani however it's Atharva. Kalyani comes from behind the cartons and tells him that she will reveal his truth to everyone. She opens the door and everyone walks in. Rohan accuses that Kalyani has gone mad. Kalyani shows the video to everyone that exposes him.

She says that it was not Swara's fault. Kalyani describes how she found about his evil intentions. Rohan falls at Malhar's feet. Malhar picks him up and slaps him. Malhar tells the groom's family to take Rohan away. The groom's family apologizes and leaves. Asavari tells them that she accidentally stepped on Kalyani's saree which brought embarrassment to the family. Madhav and Asavari apologize to Kalyani. Kalyani comes running to Anupriya excited as she thinks Malhar will be happy and proud of her after what happened. Anupriya tells Kalyani that she thinks she had delivered the saree on 26th July. Kalyani suggests her to speak to Vivek Kaka who will clarify her doubts. Anupriya agrees. Madhav tells Asavari and Sarthak that he doesn't want anyone to know about the 26th July incident. Asavari tells him that it is difficult to keep an eye on Swara. Madhav tells them to keep an eye on Swara anyhow.

Pallavi hands over a packet to Anupriya which was given by Vivek Kaka. While Anupriya is about to take out the receipt from the packet she gets a cassette. Anupriya tells Pallavi that they will play the cassette on her old cassette player. Just as they leave, Swara approaches the packet with a receipt in her hand. She puts the receipt in the packet and leaves. Malhar thanks Kalyani for what she did that day. She dreams that Malhar thanked her in a dramatic fashion. While he is expressing gratitude towards her, Swara notices them from a window. Malhar hugs Kalyani. Swara leaves from there. Kalyani is not able to believe what Malhar has done and asks if he is okay. He tells her he did this as Swara was watching them. He tells her that she was right that Swara does not have faith in marriage anymore. He tells her that he needs her help in this task. She tells him that she is always with him in whatever he thinks is right. Malhar tells Kalyani that he thanked her genuinely and there was no drama in it. Kalyani asks him whether they can go for a walk. She explains to him that it will make Swara feel that their relationship is perfect. Malhar asks her if the walk is only to show Swara or for them too.