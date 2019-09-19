Tujhse Hai Raabta: Rohan tries to escape but Malhar catches him

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani asking Malhar if they will kiss while having Gola. Kalyani tells him that the next time Swara is watching them they should kiss. Malhar tells her not to bother him till tomorrow. Swara recalls how Malhar stood up for her in front of Aao Saheb. She removes a bag from the cupboard just then Madhav comes there and takes the bag from her. Asavari tells both of them to stop arguing as Malhar will hear them. Madhav tells Swara that Malhar will never believe her. Anupriya tries calling on the number which she found on the receipt and thinks of informing Kalyani. She sees Atharva doing something and gets suspicious. He tells her that he was hungry and came to eat when he found that there is a currency in the sweets box.

She calls Kalyani to the kitchen when she notices someone. She hides and watches over. Kalyani arrives there and asks her what happened. They both hear someone and just then Malhar arrives there. Malhar approaches the person and sees that it is Asavari with Rohan who had come to see Swara for marriage. Anupriya wonders why Asavari is giving him money. Rohan tries to escape but Malhar catches him. He asks Asavari what she wanted to talk to Rohan about and what's there in the box. Madhav arrives there asks her to answer. Asavari tells them that she cannot answer the question. Malhar tries to take the box forcibly from her and the box drops exposing the money in it. Kalyani asks Rohan why he came there and why he asked money from Asavari.

She tells them that Swara had sent her own obscene pictures to Rohan and the pictures are still there on his phone. She tells them that she wanted Rohan to delete the pictures hence was giving him money for it. Kalyani asks Rohan for his phone. Rohan says it's not his fault. Kalyani blames him for taking advantage of the situation and blackmailing Asavari. Rohan threatens them. Malhar pushes him on the ground. Malhar asks him to leave. Madhav tells them that he will kill Swara. Malhar tells them that he will talk to Swara. Sarthak tells Malhar that Madhav should talk to Swara. Malhar tells them that he and Kalyani will talk to Swara. Malhar and Kalyani talk to Swara. She tells them that she sent the pictures on purpose so Rohan thinks that she is characterless. Asavari tells Madhav that she is scared.

Madhav tells her to keep an eye on Swara instead of being scared. She tells him that she's sent Ahir to keep an eye on Swara. Swara tells them that all the men in the Rane family are the same. Malhar asks her what she means by it. She tells them to go and leave her alone. Malhar is sitting on a sofa when Kalyani comes and asks him if he's okay. Kalyani tells him that she is unable to make the right decisions. Malhar tells her not to support Swara. She tells him that just like how she was earlier when she was just married even Swara will change eventually and develop trust towards all men in the family. Pawar calls Malhar and tells him that they've found something in the lake.