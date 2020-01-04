Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sehban Azim’s STRUGGLE with NEW look

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim is presently playing the role of Malhar Rane in Zee TV's show, Tujhse Hai Raabta. The actor is paired opposite Reem Shaikh, who plays Kalyani's character in the show. Fans are loving Malhar and Kalyani's amazing chemistry which gives us one more reason to watch the show.

As per the narrative, the show often witnesses the stars donning different avatars. Now, in the upcoming track, we will see Sehban donning a Baba's avatar. The actor shared a video on his Instagram account where he also revealed how he was struggling due to the long beard and that it was difficult for him to eat, too.

Take a look at Sehban's post:

Well, this has left us all excited about the upcoming tracks of the show. We wonder why Malhar has donned this look as he is barely recognisable in the same.

Previously, Reem had donned a Sardar's look in the show which received lots of praises from the fans.

On the work front, Sehban has been part of shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Bepanaah, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Dil Dosti Dance, Humsafars, Silsila Pyaar Ka among others.

What do you think about Sehban's new look? Tell us in the comment section below.