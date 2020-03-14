Tujhse Hai Raabta: Shagun Pandey dons new avatar for his role

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta has been winning hearts thanks to its different storyline, which revolves around a unique relationship that develops between a daughter Kalyani (played by Reem Shaikh) and her stepmother Anupriya (played by Poorva Gokhle). The current track has been seeing a lot of twists and turns where the entire family is in shock that Kalyani is pregnant with Rachit’s kid. While every family member wants Kalyani to abort the kid, Malhar (Sehban Azim) is in support of his wife.

The show's track also saw the entry of a transgender character, Mastani Bai, who runs a brothel in the Lal Gali. Mastani reveals the truth of Kalyani’s pregnancy to Malhar. And the character is being played by none other than Shagun Pandey, who plays Atharva in the show. His character Mastani owns the (fictitious) Lal Gali red-light area in Aurangabad.

While most male actors may shy away from playing the role of a transgender at such a young age and at the beginning of their career, Shagun said that he overcame this adapting method acting and experiencing empathy towards transgenders. Not only did he meet with them and study their body language, tonality, and lifestyle, he also prepared a new schedule for himself to ensure he was feeling his character deeply before every shot.

Credits: Latestly