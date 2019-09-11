Tujhse Hai Raabta: Swara asks Kalyani to stay out of her issues

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Aau Saheb taunting Swara for being a thief. Swara gets very furious. Kalyani tries to make her calm down but she pushes Kalyani away. By that time Madhav and Malhar arrives there. He slaps Swara for her behaviour. He asks Kalyani to apologize and seek blessings from her sister-in-law. But in turn Swara asks Kalyani to seek blessings from her as she is elder. Kalyani happily agrees for the same on the condition that Swara will meet her brother nicely. Swara moves towards Malhar and hugs him. Malhar gets very emotional.

Kalyani and Anupriya are happy to see that. Next day Malhar is happy. He plays with Moksh as he got his family back. Kalyani adores the happiness on his face. Malhar cannot share his happiness in words but he tells Kalyani that he was never happy like this. Kalyani tells him that she is experiencing the same excitement that he is. Both of them share some nice moments with each other. Malhar worries as Swara has stealing habit. He doubts that Swara might be wanting police to arrest her and that is why she started stealing. Kalyani asks Malhar not to worry as he will be able to make everything fine. Kalyani asks Malhar about Swara’s favourite food so that she can make it for Swara. On the other hand, Madhav and Sarthak discuss about the incidence that happened with Madhav’s family years ago. Sarthak worries if Swara tells anything to Malhar. But Madhav is sure that Kalyani will not utter a word. Madhav asks Sarthak to hide their secret from the Deshmukh family. Meanwhile, Kalyani brings some tamerind for Swara as she learns that Swara used to like Tamerind. While she is walking towards the home, a tempo comes faster towards her. The driver finds that the horn is not working. Malhar also sees that the tempo is coming very faster behind Kalyani.

Malhar runs to save Kalyani. But before that Ahir saves Kalyani from getting hit by the tempo. But he falls down and doesn’t get up. Kalyani and Malhar worry about him. They start calling the ambulance but Ahir reveals that he was just doing drama. Malhar thanks Ahir for saving Kalyani. Kalyani appreciate Ahir for his acting as she loves movies and serials. Meanwhile, Anupriya sees Madhav’s real mother’s photo with the temple of the house. Anupriya feels that she has met to Madhav’s second wife sometime. But Madhav’s wife avoids talking much about it. She tells Sarthak that the lady who had come to meet them on 26th July was Anupriya only which shocks Sarthak. On the other hand, Atharva insists Swara to play with him. Swara gets angry with him. But later she tries being touchy with him. Sarthak notices that. He scolds Swara for her behaviour. By that time Kalyani comes there with some tamerind for Swara. She tells Swara that Malhar has sent it for her. But Swara makes the packet fall down purposely. Kalyani gets very angry but tries to make herself cool down. Swara asks Kalyani to stay out of her issues.