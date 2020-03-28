Is Tujhse Hai Raabta taking a leap? Details inside

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the popular shows of the small screen. Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim's on-screen pairing has done wonders for this show.

While Sehban is seen as Malhar and Reem plays the role of Kalyani in the show. Fans are loving KalMa every bit and it is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.

In his recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Sehban had revealed how his and Reem's on-screen romance is going to get passionate in the upcoming episodes. Sehban took a funny jibe at Reem saying now that she knows how to romance, the viewers will get to see their chemistry getting hotter.

Sehban is quite naughty and is often seen playing pranks on Reem. Recently, the actor played a funny prank on Reem saying that the show will take a leap and she will be playing to a mother to an 8-year-old. Initially, Reem did not believe Sehban and thought he was teasing her.

But a few moments later, Sehban made it very evident that this is going to happen and Reem actually took it seriously. Reem thought that how can the makers ask her to play the mother of an 8-year-old when she herself is 18.

Reem seemed very upset and said that the makers should have at least discussed it with her once.

Just when things started getting serious, Sehban revealed that he was teasing her.

Well, we can clearly understand how Reem must have felt with Sehban's hilarious prank.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.