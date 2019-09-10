Tujhse Hai Raabta: A tough choice for Kalyani

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new drama and twists. Malhar and Kalyani's life is full of trouble, and things get more complicated. Malhar will unite with his sister and mother.



In the upcoming episode, it is revealed that Malhar’s family was involved in some terrorist plan that took place way back in June or July. Very soon, the details of the same will out in front of the family members, shocking Malhar and Kalyani.



Now, Kalyani will be in a fix.



It will be interesting to see what she does next.