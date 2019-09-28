Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Update: Kalyani tries to prove herself innocent

MUMBAI: The episode starts with a recap of what happened in the previous episode. Malhar gets Swara to her room and Swara takes Kalyani's name. Ahir thinks that Swara is trying to say that the pump is with Kalyani. Ahir tells Kalyani and others that Swara was found in her room near the bed. He tells them that Swara had a asthma attack due to the dust. Malhar takes the doctor to Swara's room. Ahir asks Kalyani if she knew about Swara's pump. Kalyani tells him that if she had the pump she would have given it to her. Just when Kalyani gets up to explain the pump falls from her lap. Malhar looks at her angrily.

Kalyani tells them that she doesn't know how it was found with her. Malhar takes the pump from her and leaves from there. Madhav shouts at Kalyani and insinuates that she tortured Swara to an extent that she attacked Anupriya. Aao Saheb arrives there and retaliates on Madhav's claim. Madhav and Aao Saheb get into a argument. Kalyani explains that she doesn't know how the pump was found with her. Malhar arrives there and asks her how the pump was found with her.

Asavari comes there and asks Ahir to take Malhar with him. While they are leaving, Kalyani stops them and Kalyani tells them the possibility of the pump being with her as Swara must have got it with her when she attacked Anupriya.

Madhav thinks she is making stories. Malhar says that Kalyani had said that she won't spare Swara for what she did to Anupriya. Kalyani says that she said that in the heat of the moment. Malhar blames Kalyani for Swara's condition. Kalyani keeps pleading not guilty. Malhar gets aggressive and Sarthak stops him. Malhar tells Kalyani that she and Swara are of same nature. Malhar agressively holds Kalyani and she gets angry. She tells him that she won't give any explanation to him anymore. She tells Malhar that she is tired of proving herself innocent all the time. Malhar says that he is going to his sister and Kalyani says that she will go to her mother. Aao Saheb appreciates Kalyani and speaks loudly how proud she is of her for standing up against her In-laws. Kalyani tells Aao Saheb that she can tell the villagers what she wants to but also tell them that the great Aao Saheb evades tax. Kalyani tells her that she will help her in that situation but she will have to keep quiet about her in laws and Swara in front of the villagers. Malhar watches them.

Kalyani is leaving when she sees Malhar standing there and watching. Kalyani walks away from there. Kalyani talks to an unconscious Anupriya and tells her that she is innocent. She holds Anupriya's hand and cries when Asavari arrives there. She tells Kalyani that she trusts her and she will back her. She tells her that Malhar's anger as same as Madhav. Kalyani thanks Asavari for supporting her. Sarthak tells Madhav that Swara is crossing lines. Sarthak says that Swara cannot live in the house and Malhar walks in. Malhar asks him where will she go? Sarthak tells him that he realises that it won't be easy but the safety of the members cannot be put at risk. Malhar tells Sarthak not to say this again and says that Swara will stay in the same house. Malhar sits besides Swara and talks to her. Swara takes Sarthak's name in sleep. Malhar gets up to call Kalyani but realises that she isn't there.