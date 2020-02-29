Tujhse Hai Rabta’s Sehban Azim sets the stage on fire at 'Salaam-E-Ishq' despite injury

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love is blooming in everyone's heart and with Zee TV always aiming to mesmerize its audience with its entertaining shows, all set to present to its audience a visual treat with a two-hour special show called Salaam-E-Ishq.

This special episode of Salaam-E-Ishq will be all about fun, laughter, romance and amazing performances by popular actors such as Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Sehban Azim, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chapekar, Naina Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Adnan Khan, Tunisha Sharma, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. While each celebrity gave a mind-blowing performance, it was Sehban Azim’s dedication that won our hearts.

Sehban and Reem Shaikh, who play the lead characters in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Rabta, are all geared up to set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance this weekend on Salaam-E-Ishq.

The two showcased their amazing dance moves and chemistry to songs like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Bala Bala and Sauda Khara Khara. But we were completely enamored knowing that Sehban pulled off the difficult dance steps while suffering from an injury.

Sehban was injured during the shoot of his on-going show, Tujhse Hai Rabta. But this did not stop the actor from performing the dance sequence that included some challenging moves and lifts, with finesse and ease. He said, “I am really happy to be a part of Zee TV’s Salaam-E-Ishq. I must say it was challenging to manage the entire dance sequence. But I love dancing and the injury tested my mettle as a dancer. I hope the audience love my performance just as much as I loved performing it.”

Hats off to Sehban for his dedication!