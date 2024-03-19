Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal: Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari roped in for the show

Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal is one of the most loved mythological shows on Shemaroo Channel. The show is doing well and has made a place in the audience’s heart. Ekta Tiwari has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 20:03
Ekta

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

Its latest is a show called Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal that launched a few months back.

It stars Akshita Mudgal as Tulsi, Het Makwana as Laddoo Gopal, and Dayashankar Pandey as Pundit Radheshyam in the lead roles.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment.

Renowned writer of the TV industry, C.L Saini is known for his work in shows like Sinhasan Battisi, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

The show is not purely mythological, but rather tells a story of today's time, focusing on the themes taken from mythology. It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is doing exceptionally well and has made a place in the audience's heart.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal opens up on choosing Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, shares if it is her comeback or not, reveals the show has a special connection with her and much more

As per sources, Tere Mere Sapne actress Ekta Tiwari has been roped in the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying a pivotal role.

Ekta is a known actress of television and she is best known for her projects like Tere Mere Sapne, Arjun, Savadhan India, Diya Aur Baati Hum etc.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Ekta, what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal opens up on choosing Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, shares if it is her comeback or not, reveals the show has a special connection with her and much more

Hardika Sharma Shemaroo channel Hungama 2 tulsi dham ke laddu gopal Akshita Mudgal Het Makwana Dayashankar Pandey Jatin Bhatia Ekta Tiwari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 20:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Before Ae Watan Mere Watan, here are 7 unheard stories from history you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Ae Watan Mere Watan directed by Kannan Iyerhas been in the news for a while. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in...
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
MUMBAI: NATIONAL, 19th March 2024: With only 9 days to go for the release of the greatest ever survival adventure, the...
Ikkis: Agastya Nanda joins hands with THIS famous costar of grandfather Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI: Maddock Films is known to make some amazing projects with many well-known actors and mind-blowing stories. The...
Jhanak SPOILER: Shrishti steals Jhanak's limelight by calling her a maid
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Rukmini faces huge humiliation
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Mirzapur S3: Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi to fight for the throne in this season
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved shows of all time is Mirzapur, the series that has great names like Pankaj...
Recent Stories
Prithviraj
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mangal Lakshmi
Five times Mangal and Lakshmi gave us major sister goals on COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’
KUCH REET JAGAT KI AISI HA
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show
AISHWARYA SHARMA
Aishwarya Sharma dismisses rumours of being pregnant says 'My BP dropped down drastically and hence I fainted on the sets'
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith
Ishan
Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein: Fan - Fiction! Fans nail the chemistry of Ishan and Savi call them an ideal couple and pick their favourite on - screen couple
Madhurima Tuli
Trending Pics: Madhurima Tuli sets fashion quotient high like never before, looks dazzling like a queen in her high-chic yellow outfit