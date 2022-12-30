Tunisha Sharma case: Supreme court lawyer explains if Sheezan Khan can be accused of 'abetment to suicide', late actress’s house help gives her statement

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the show’s lead actor Sheezan Khan who was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha has been arrested in ‘Abetment of Suicide’, as she ended her life in his make-up room and he was the last person to have interacted with her.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a case against Sheezan and the Waliv police arrested him under Section 306 of the IPC on December 25. Mrs. Sharma claimed that Sheezan betrayed her daughter’s trust, and promised to marry her when he was involved with someone else.

Supreme Court’s lawyer Khushbu Jain has now explained if Khan can be accused of ‘Abetment to Suicide’ in Tunish’a case. He stated, “The question as to what is the cause of a suicide has no straight answers because suicidal ideation and behaviours in human beings are convoluted and multifaceted. In the same situation, Different individuals react and behave differently because of the personal meaning they add to each event, thus accounting for individual vulnerability to suicide.”

She added, “The case in question is revolving around abetment to suicide by Sheezan Khan. Abetment of suicide is an act of (1) abetting, (2) instigating, or (3) aiding the victim in committing suicide. After all of these ingredients of abetment of suicide are satisfied, only then can the prosecution create a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. It is difficult to prove abetment charges mainly due to three reasons: (a) lack of direct evidence, (b) nature of mens rea (guilty mind) involved, and (c) challenge in establishing causation between abettor’s actions and consequence. One major reason why it is difficult to prove abetment charges is that any kind or degree of direct evidence against the accused is hard to find. Much like other crimes, proof of guilty intent requires implicit conviction by the court – which requires solid circumstantial evidence over physical clues or testimony in most cases. However, since this type of behaviour usually takes place in secret, witnesses or tangible traces pointing towards offenders are scant. This makes it extremely tough to prove that an intentional crime has been committed by a single individual or group beyond any reasonable doubt.”

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s house help has recorded her statement saying Tunisha was supposed to travel to Chandigarh on the day she died, and had even taken a leave for a few days for her trip. She further said that Sheezan used to stay in Tunisha’s house very often and he had even promised her mother that one day he would marry Tunisha.

