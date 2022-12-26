Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan’s reason for the breakup with Tunisha was influenced by the Shraddha Walkar case!

MUMBAI : The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He essays the role of (Alibaba).

A shocking update was reported earlier by Times Now, Sheezan finally admitted to being in a relationship with Tunisha. He told police that he and Tunisha broke up because of their age difference. The actor told cops that they ended their relationship because their religions differed and their ages differed.

The actor has been arrested in the charges filed by Tunisia’s mother for abetment to suicide after the news broke and she registered an FIR against him a new complaint letter is doing the rounds of the internet, in which Tunisha’s mother blames Sheezan Khan, and says that the two were in a relationship and due to disagreements and a break up that happened, Tunisha took her own life.

As per a report in ANI, During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

The tragedy has shocked the country, and people want answers. The All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team, or an SIT to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. As quoted by news agency ANI, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said on Sunday, "We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. I found people were scared."

