From Tunisha Sharma to Manmeet Grewal, here is a look at actors who committed suicide but a suicide was never found

MUMBAI: The world of entertainment makes a person so vulnerable that sometimes they find no other way than to end one’s life. The pressure of looking perfect, having enough money to live a comfortable life and enough work to sustain are some of the things that burden their daily lives. To add to that, failed relationships create a vicious circle for them where they find it hard to work on their mental health issues.

Here is a look at some celebs who were so burdened by their troubles that they decided to end their lives but left no suicide note behind, leaving their death a mystery forever.

Manmeet Grewal

Tv actor Manmeet Grewal has featured in well-known TV shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak. Things were going ok for the actor until the pandemic struck with the lockdown. The 32 year old actor was reportedly finding it hard to pay his bills and was burdened by debt thus committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The Actor who has been part of Bollywood films like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che, was found hanging in his Bandra home. The 34 year old actor’s death was suspicious as he also had bruising all over his body and no note was found.

Susheel Gowda

The 32 year old actor who was seen in the TV show ‘Anthapura’ died by hanging in his hometown of Mandya. He left no note behind.

Sameer Sharma

The 44 year old actor who had been part of the iconic TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, was reportedly suffering from depression after living alone during the lockdown and committed suicide by hanging in his Mumbai home. No suicide note was found on him.

Tunisha Sharma

The young 20 year old ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ actress was the lead of the show. She was reportedly in a relationship with the lead actor Sheezan Khan. She was found hanging in his makeup room on the set of the show. No suicide note was found.

