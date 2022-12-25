Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Bab co-star Ayush Shrivastava reveals if Sheezan and Tunisha ever fought on the sets, “There was no distress that happened ever in front of our eyes”!

MUMBAI : Just yesterday, the television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show, and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He plays the role of Ali Baba.

The reason why the actress took such a drastic step is still unknown.

Tunisha was the lead of the serial, and she had a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

As per sources, Sheezan has been detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he will be questioned on her suicide and the bond that he shared with her.

Now, TellyChakkar is getting the update that the actor has been arrested in connection with the charges filed by Tunisia’s mother for abetment to suicide after the news broke and she registered an FIR against him, and a new complaint letter is doing the rounds of the internet, in which Tunisha’s mother blames Sheezan Khan and says that the two were in a relationship and due to disagreements and a breakup that happened, Tunisha took her own life.

The news of Tunisha’s passing has shocked her colleagues and fans alike, and amidst the chaos, her co-star Ayush Shrivastava is speaking about what his first reaction was like, saying, “I was on my way to Khargar, I couldn’t say anything, and I could not fathom what had happened; I had shot the day before with her, and I wasn’t even on set, it was too shocking; I am lost for words, and I don’t know how to react to this; it I am still very heartbroken, its a shattering thing."

When asked about what Tunisha and Sheezan’s equation was like or if they ever had any major fights on set, he said, “We spent our time in our rooms after our shots were finished; I never saw them have a major fight; there was no distress that happened ever in front of our eyes, we never saw any problems on the face. Small things that happen between friends might have happened, but I never saw them have a big fight, and I did not see anything alarming in the recent past."

On the allegations put on Sheezan and his arrest, Ayush said, “ The allegations that Tunisha’s mother has put on Sheezan, all of that is under police investigation, and I have no clue about what she has said or why she has said that. I think this is a police matter, and we are outsiders to comment on it. But what I would like to say is that we shared a great bond on set, and there were no issues or tensions there."

The news shocked everyone, and as new developments are coming in, this tragedy is getting grimmer. Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for four days until the 28th of December.

